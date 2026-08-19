Tamil actor Prabhu Ganesan and his wife, Punitha Prabhu, visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The actor was seen in simple traditional attire at the revered Hindu pilgrimage centre.

Tamil actor and film producer Prabhu Ganesan offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Wednesday morning, seeking blessings at the revered shrine. In visuals from the temple, the actor appeared in simple traditional attire as he made a visit with his wife, Punitha Prabhu.

About the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

The visit took place at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage centres in the country. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hill range, Venkatadri, at an elevation of 853 metres.

The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year.

Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule. The Suprabhata Seva is among the early-morning rituals at the temple. The seva marks the ceremonial awakening of Lord Venkateswara and is considered an important religious observance for devotees seeking an early darshan. (ANI)