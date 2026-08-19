Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey playfully proposed marriage to singer Pawan Singh on the set of Bhojpuri Bawaal, humorously stating, 'Milkar Bachche Ko Paal Lenge'. The lighthearted moment, which involved laughter from both stars, clarifies their strong friendship rather than a serious romantic overture, drawing significant public attention.

Did Amrapali Dubey just propose marriage to Pawan Singh? That’s what everyone asked after the Bhojpuri actress playfully popped the question on the sets of Bhojpuri Bawaal. Her words, "Milkar Bachche Ko Paal Lenge," quickly went viral across digital platforms.

The widely discussed interaction happened during a casual chat. It brought surprise and amusement to all present. Dubey and Singh are huge stars in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. They share a strong friendship and a history of professional work.

The 'Bhojpuri Bawaal' Moment

Dubey wanted to adopt a child. This humorous proposal grew from that conversation. She told Pawan Singh raising a child alone would be tough. She suggested they marry and raise the child together.

“Toh aisa karte hain na ki hum aap shaadi kar lete hain phir Milkar Bachche Ko Paal Lenge,” Dubey declared playfully. Silence fell over the set. It lasted only a moment. Then, uproarious laughter erupted from both actors and the entire crew. This immediate collective amusement showed everyone: it was a joke. No one thought she made a serious romantic overture.

Bhojpuri Bawaal loves interactive formats and candid celebrity discussions. The show often lets stars share personal stories and engage in playful banter. This episode featured two of the industry's most recognizable faces. It capitalised on their easygoing rapport. Viewers got an authentic glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie. This bond transcends their on-screen personas.

Beyond the Laughter

Reports quickly confirmed the proposal was not a serious romantic move. It was a playful exchange between two good friends. Amrapali Dubey has always spoken openly about motherhood. She often discussed her intention to adopt a child. This deeply personal decision, she mentioned, involved talks with her family. Viewers knew about it.

Pawan Singh, a celebrated singer and actor, also joined the light-hearted banter. The episode gave fans a candid peek into the personal dynamics. It showed the close bond these Bhojpuri stars share. Their connection sparked new curiosity about their relationship status.