Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s family court appearance sparked fresh buzz, but it was their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s visibly angry reaction to paparazzi and his efforts to shield his mother that grabbed attention.

Speculation surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has intensified after Sunita was spotted at a family court in Bandra, Mumbai, on Wednesday, August 19. The unexpected appearance quickly sparked questions about the couple's relationship.

Sunita Ahuja Spotted At Family Court

Sunita was seen arriving at the Bandra Family Court with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. As paparazzi gathered around them, the situation appeared tense, with Yashvardhan visibly irritated by the cameras.

The actor's son was seen asking photographers to maintain some distance as they followed the mother-son duo towards their car. He was also heard saying, “Jaane dijiye,” while appearing to shield his mother from the paparazzi.

A video of the moment has since surfaced online, drawing considerable attention from social media users.

Yashvardhan Snaps At Paparazzi

Yashvardhan's reaction became one of the key talking points after the family court appearance. He appeared protective of Sunita as photographers continued asking questions and attempting to capture their exit.

The tense exchange has added to the growing curiosity surrounding the family, particularly after recent reports and public comments about Govinda and Sunita's marriage.

Sunita's Cryptic Reply Fuels Speculation

When paparazzi questioned Sunita about her reason for visiting the court, she appeared to respond sarcastically, saying, “Birthday manane aaye hai.”

Her cryptic response did little to settle the speculation and instead prompted further discussion online about whether there could be trouble in her marriage with Govinda.

However, there is no official confirmation from Govinda or Sunita Ahuja that they are separating or heading for divorce. Their family court appearance alone does not establish that a divorce case has been filed, and the reason for Sunita's visit remains unclear.