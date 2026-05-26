New reports suggest that Ranveer Singh may appear in a special cameo role in King. Though the makers have not officially confirmed the news, the rumour has quickly become a major talking point online.

According to reports, Ranveer could be seen playing a mysterious character who hands over a confidential document to Suhana Khan. The document reportedly becomes crucial in helping her character survive dangerous situations throughout the story.

Fans have also linked a previously leaked image from the sets to Ranveer Singh, although the picture was unclear and no confirmation followed from the production team.