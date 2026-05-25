Ranveer Singh Faces FWICE Ban Amid Don 3 Fallout With Farhan Akhtar? Read On
Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from Don 3, escalating tensions with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar
FWICE Takes Strong Stand Against Ranveer Singh
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after a complaint related to Don 3 was raised by Farhan Akhtar through the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).
According to the federation, the move came after multiple attempts were made to get Ranveer to appear before the body and present his side regarding the dispute. FWICE stated that producers of the film allegedly suffered heavy financial losses during the pre-production phase after the actor’s reported withdrawal from the project.
The organisation has now appealed to producers and industry associations to avoid collaborating with Ranveer Singh until the matter reaches a resolution.
Ranveer Singh Reportedly Refused FWICE’s Jurisdiction
In its statement, FWICE revealed that Ranveer Singh allegedly did not attend the meetings despite repeated reminders sent in April and May 2026. The actor reportedly maintained that the issue was contractual in nature and should be addressed through a legal forum rather than an industry workers’ body.
FWICE, however, expressed concern over actors exiting projects at crucial stages, saying such incidents disrupt the working structure of the entertainment industry and negatively affect stakeholders involved in film production.
The body further stressed the need for professionalism and accountability, especially in high-budget projects involving extensive planning and investment.
What Triggered The Don 3 Controversy?
The controversy began months after Ranveer Singh was announced as the new lead of Don 3, taking forward the popular franchise previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in Don and Don 2.
Reports of disagreements between Ranveer Singh and the makers surfaced in late 2025. Industry buzz suggested that creative differences, including script-related concerns and requested changes, created friction between the actor and the production team led by Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
While rumours about replacing Ranveer also circulated online, insiders denied those claims at the time. The producers are now reportedly seeking compensation worth around Rs 40-45 crore for losses linked to the film’s halted pre-production work.
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