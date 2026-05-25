The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after a complaint related to Don 3 was raised by Farhan Akhtar through the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

According to the federation, the move came after multiple attempts were made to get Ranveer to appear before the body and present his side regarding the dispute. FWICE stated that producers of the film allegedly suffered heavy financial losses during the pre-production phase after the actor’s reported withdrawal from the project.

The organisation has now appealed to producers and industry associations to avoid collaborating with Ranveer Singh until the matter reaches a resolution.