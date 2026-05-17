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Shah Rukh Khan Luxury Car Collection Prices: Top Priciest Car Collection of King Khan; Check Here
Everyone calls superstar Shah Rukh Khan the 'King of Bollywood' for a reason. He's not just known for his blockbuster films, but also for his super luxurious lifestyle. And his car collection is proof! It's packed with one amazing car after another
Bugatti Veyron
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
This is SRK's ultra-luxury SUV, powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. People say it can reach a top speed of 250 km/h. The car is reportedly worth around ₹10 crore.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Cadillac Escalade
Shah Rukh Khan recently added this beast to his collection, and it reportedly cost him up to ₹5 crore. This is a full-size luxury American car that isn't available in India, so it has to be imported. It runs on a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine and can hit a top speed of 201 km/h.
Bentley Continental GT
Mercedes-Maybach S580
Other Cars in Shah Rukh Khan's Collection
Shah Rukh Khan's garage also houses a BMW i8 worth about ₹2.62 crore, a Range Rover Vogue priced between ₹2.5 crore and ₹3 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class at around ₹1.88 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE for about ₹88 lakh. There are many other small and mid-range cars too. The total value of all the cars in SRK's garage is estimated to be over ₹50 crore. That's enough money to produce a film like 'Saiyyara' (budget approx. ₹45 crore), starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
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