Shah Rukh Khan's garage also houses a BMW i8 worth about ₹2.62 crore, a Range Rover Vogue priced between ₹2.5 crore and ₹3 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class at around ₹1.88 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE for about ₹88 lakh. There are many other small and mid-range cars too. The total value of all the cars in SRK's garage is estimated to be over ₹50 crore. That's enough money to produce a film like 'Saiyyara' (budget approx. ₹45 crore), starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.