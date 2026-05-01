- Home
- Entertainment
- Raja Shivaji Movie FIRST Review: Riteish Deshmukh Delivers Career Best Performance; Read On
Raja Shivaji Movie FIRST Review: Riteish Deshmukh Delivers Career Best Performance; Read On
Raja Shivaji FIRST Review: Raja Shivaji arrives in theatres as a grand historical drama, blending spectacle with emotion. Early reactions highlight Riteish Deshmukh’s confident direction and a stirring tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy
A Grand Tribute to a Legendary Icon
Raja Shivaji positions itself as more than just a period drama—it’s an emotional homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film captures his early struggles, vision of Swarajya, and defiance against dominant empires. The storytelling balances patriotism with personal depth, making it both inspiring and engaging.
Riteish Deshmukh’s Commanding Direction & Performance
Riteish Deshmukh emerges as the driving force behind the film. As a director, he brings clarity and scale, handling the historical narrative with confidence. As an actor, he delivers what many are calling a career-defining performance, portraying Shivaji with intensity and conviction.
Strong Ensemble Cast Elevates the Film
The supporting cast adds significant weight to the narrative. Sanjay Dutt impresses with a powerful presence, while Abhishek Bachchan brings gravitas to key moments. Vidya Balan stands out with a nuanced performance, supported well by Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, and Amole Gupte. Together, they enrich the film’s emotional core.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.