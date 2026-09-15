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Viral Video: Radhika Merchant at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi: Her Bharatanatyam Performance Steals Limelight-WATCH
Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family's daughter-in-law, performed a beautiful Bharatanatyam piece to 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya' for Ganesh Chaturthi. This devotional tribute to Lord Ganesha is now grabbing everyone's attention online!
Radhika Merchant's beautiful dance!
The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing at their Mumbai home, Antilia. A dance from the event has now caught everyone's attention online. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's wife, performed a Bharatanatyam piece to the devotional song 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya'. Her dance, a tribute to Lord Ganesha, is now a huge hit with fans.
Dancing to 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya'!
Radhika Merchant performed Bharatanatyam to the famous devotional song 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya'. Dressed in traditional attire and jewellery, her dance showed her devotion to Lord Ganesha through graceful movements and expressions. The performance really added to the festive and spiritual vibe of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Radhika in traditional attire!
For her dance performance, Radhika Merchant chose a stunning traditional look. She wore a beautiful red and pink outfit, complete with classic jewellery and a headpiece. Her facial expressions, combined with the Bharatanatyam moves, were a major highlight of the show. The video of her dancing to the Ganesha song has gone viral on social media.
Grand Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia!
The Ambani family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp at their Antilia residence in Mumbai. The family welcomed the Ganesha idol in a traditional ceremony on September 13th. Radhika Merchant also took part in this welcome event, which was filled with the sound of drums. Videos even showed Radhika and Nita Ambani dancing during the idol's welcome.
Bollywood stars flock to the Ambani celebration!
Many big names from Bollywood attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt visited Antilia for darshan. But amidst all the star power, it's the Ambani daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's Bharatanatyam performance that has stolen the show.
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