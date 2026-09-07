Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked 40 years with a star-studded gala, where Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant stood out in contemporary Indian couture—from shimmering silver-white tailoring to ivory elegance and a refined jacket-and-skirt fusion.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked four decades in fashion with a star-studded gala that celebrated the label’s couture legacy. Among the evening’s highlights, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant commanded attention with distinct, detail-rich looks.

Together, the trio offered three crisp readings of contemporary Indian fashion, uniting intricate craftsmanship, polished silhouettes and considered statement accents.

Isha Ambani’s sleek modern sparkle

Isha Ambani embraced contemporary glamour in a fitted silver-white embellished ensemble that balanced shine with structure. Her crystal-detailed top featured a V-neckline and a subtle peplum, paired with matching tailored trousers for a streamlined finish. Layered diamond chokers amplified the sparkle, while soft, flowing tresses kept the overall mood understated yet refined.

Shloka Mehta chose an ivory-and-gold palette that blended traditional artistry with modern ease. A heavily embroidered, elbow-length top anchored the look, styled with wide-leg palazzo trousers and a coordinating draped dupatta. The intricate work stood out against the soft ivory base, and the relaxed silhouette lent the outfit a contemporary edge without losing its classic appeal.

Shloka Mehta’s ivory elegance

Radhika Merchant leaned into a fusion aesthetic, pairing an embroidered jacket-style top with a printed skirt. Delicate floral motifs softened the set, while the jacket’s structure and the skirt’s print created a crisp, modern profile. The effect was a fresh interpretation of Indian craftsmanship with an elegant, understated finish.

Collectively, the Ambani ladies distilled the spirit of the milestone celebration—from Isha’s shimmering modern tailoring to Shloka’s quiet ivory grace and Radhika’s contemporary mix. For the festive season ahead, the takeaway is clear: balance tradition with a contemporary edge. Look to statement embroidery, elegant ivory palettes, fluid silhouettes and meticulous Indian craftsmanship. Whether pre-draped sarees, shararas, embroidered lehengas or tailored ethnic sets, let thoughtful detailing and standout jewellery set the tone.

Radhika Merchant’s graceful fusion