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PHOTOS: Nita Ambani’s Royal Ganpati Look Steals the Spotlight With Sari, Gajra and Gold Necklace
Nita Ambani stole the spotlight at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations with her royal festive look. Her vibrant silk sari, statement jadau necklace and traditional gajra beautifully captured Indian elegance.
Nita Ambani’s Festive Look Turns Heads
As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, celebrity festive fashion once again becomes a talking point. At the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations at Antilia, Nita Ambani stood out with her elegant traditional look. Her ensemble beautifully blended classic Indian fashion with a distinctly royal touch.
A Striking Orange-Magenta Sari
For the festive occasion, Nita Ambani opted for a vibrant silk sari in shades of orange and magenta. The bold colour combination instantly gave her look a celebratory appeal, while the rich silk fabric added an element of sophistication. The traditional drape kept the overall appearance graceful despite the striking colours.
Her Statement Necklace Stole the Show
The biggest highlight of Nita Ambani’s look was undoubtedly her elaborate statement necklace. Featuring a grand jadau-inspired design, the oversized piece extended beyond the neckline and added a regal touch to her ensemble. With such a striking piece of jewellery, the necklace naturally became the centrepiece of her entire look.
Gajra Added the Perfect Traditional Touch
Nita Ambani kept her hairstyle equally traditional, styling her hair in a long braid adorned with gajra. The floral accessory complemented her sari and jewellery beautifully, while a small red bindi added the finishing touch. Together, the sari, gajra and traditional jewellery created a distinctly Indian festive aesthetic.
A Lesson in Festive Styling
Nita Ambani’s Ganpati look also offered a simple fashion takeaway: when the outfit is already rich and colourful, one statement jewellery piece can do most of the talking. Her grand necklace, complemented by subtle accessories and traditional styling, brought together elegance, grandeur and festive charm without making the look appear overwhelming.
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