Radhika Merchant: 'Don't Depend on Anyone for Money,' Ambani Bahu on Her Marriage
Mukesh Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, is someone everyone knows. And right now, everyone's talking about what she recently said. Her comments are going viral online.
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Image Credit : instagram
The Ambanis' choti bahu...
The source says Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married two years ago, celebrating with a grand wedding in 2024. Radhika became a hot topic online, with many trolls claiming she married Anant, who is overweight, only for his money. But Radhika didn't pay any attention to these comments. She recently spoke about her marriage and why it's crucial for women to be financially independent at a meeting at the main office of the International United Nations Movement in India.
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Image Credit : Instagram/fanpage
First time speaking on marriage with Anant...
Speaking about her marriage to Anant for the first time, Radhika explained their dynamic. 'In some things, Anant steps back, and in others, I do. But we always give each other respect. That's why we are equals,' she said, highlighting the importance of mutual respect in their relationship.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Shouldn't depend on anyone...
Radhika strongly believes women shouldn't depend on anyone for money. 'It doesn't matter whose daughter or wife you are. To make your own decisions, you must be financially strong,' she said. Even with all the Ambani family comforts, Radhika is building her own identity as a businesswoman and wants other women to do the same.
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