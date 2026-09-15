Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, pregnant with her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, shared photos from her traditional baby shower. She expressed her deep respect for traditions and the meaningfulness of the rituals explained by the priest.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, shared a series of adorable pictures from her traditional baby shower.

Samantha on the significance of the ceremony

In her caption on Instagram, Samantha shared that he has always held a deep respect for traditions, even if she does not fully understand the significance behind every ritual. "I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work... in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations," she wrote.

The actor also shared that the priest conducting the ceremony was a Srividya Upaasaka, who guided her through each ritual step and explained its deeper significance. "As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place," Samantha added.

"Sacred water and mantras are used to ritually cleanse and energise these centres, inviting the living presence of consciousness to flow through her," she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) One of the pictures shared by Samantha featured Raj Nidimoru standing beside her.

Pregnancy and Career Break

In June this year, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy during a Thank You Meet for her film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' in Hyderabad. She also said that she would be taking a break from work.

Talking about her maternity leave, Samantha had told the media, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

Personal Life

Samantha and Raj got married in 2025. It is the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. (ANI)