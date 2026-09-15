Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked their starry presence at the Ambani Ganpati celebration; however, the actress was at the receiving end of trolls for post-pregnancy weight gain. But fans came to her rescue. Keep scrolling!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and celebrated couples, making millions of hearts beat with their PDA moments, stunning looks, and undying love for each other. The couple is oh-so-in-love, and fans love that for them. They're currently enjoying the best phase of their life after welcoming their baby boy, Vivaan Kashal. The duo yet again marked their starry appearance at the Ganpati celebration at the Ambani's in Mumbai last night.

Katrina Kaif Trolled

The affair was superstar-studded and loud, just how we all like to celebrate Ganpati with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. What was supposed to be a cute pap moment for Katrina and Vicky turned into something bizarre after trolls started attacking Katrina for her postpartum weight gain. The trolls showed no mercy and fired shots at the actress over her looks; however, her loyal fans came to the rescue.

Take a look at the video!

Here's How Trolls Attacked Her

One user wrote, “Kat lost her beauty.” Another troll wrote, “Shahnaz gill Katrina bn gai hy or Katrina shahnaz gill.” Another user wrote, “Kitni swelling h mooh pe...what has happened.” One more user wrote, “Kat is no more kat.. lost his cuteness charm..”

Fan's Come To The Rescue

It is sad to see people commenting on women's bodies even in 2026, esoecially after becoming a mother. Her loyal fans also took the heat off her and gave it back to the trolls for their insensitivity. One fan wrote, “To think that these men in the comment section will marry or have some female partners is a crazy thought. Poor women, god help them because they will need it.” Another fan wrote, “Stop shaming women.” Another fan wrote, “She just had a baby people! Shame on anyone body shaming her. Let her enjoy motherhood and this beautiful time with her baby.”