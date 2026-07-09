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Prabhas Building Rs 200 Crore Palace for Future Wife? Wedding Rumours Return with New Buzz
Prabhas is once again making headlines after reports claimed he's building a Rs 200 crore luxury mansion in Hyderabad. The development has also reignited speculation about the actor's long-rumoured marriage plans.
Prabhas's Rs 200 crore dream house
Fresh rumours about Prabhas' personal life are making headlines once again. Reports claim the pan-India star is building a lavish Rs 200 crore bungalow in Hyderabad's upscale Kokapet area. The luxury home is reportedly spread across two acres and will feature world-class amenities and modern architecture.
A gift for his future wife
According to Film Nagar buzz, the grand mansion is being built as a gift for Prabhas' future wife. Rumours further suggest that the actor may marry a businessman's daughter next year, with his aunt Shyamala Devi allegedly overseeing the wedding preparations and ensuring the house is ready before the ceremony.
What's the reason for not getting married yet?
However, there is no official confirmation regarding Prabhas' marriage. While reports about his new luxury home have surfaced, neither the actor nor his team has commented on the wedding speculation. Similar rumours have emerged repeatedly over the years, but Prabhas has consistently avoided discussing his personal life.
Prabhas's rumoured girlfriends?
Previously, the actor was linked to co-stars Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon, though none of the rumours were confirmed. At present, Prabhas remains focused on his film commitments, including Fauji, Salaar 2, Kalki 2, and Spirit. With a packed schedule, marriage reports remain purely speculative for now.
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