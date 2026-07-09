Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised in Kolkata after suffering a suspected insect bite during the shooting of Prabhas' Fauji.

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma, who has featured in films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Special 26, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, The Dirty Picture, Piku, among others, has been hospitalised after allegedly suffering a suspected insect bite while shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauji at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The incident has generated worries over safety on the set with All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) requesting an inquiry into the details of actor’s medical emergency.

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Who Is Rajesh Sharma? What Happened to the Actor who is a Veteran?

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is placed at a private hospital in Kolkata after his health deteriorated, allegedly due to a suspected bug bite during the shooting of Prabhas’ next film Fauji. The actor is under strict monitoring by the medical team, and the event has generated a debate about the safety protocols at film shooting sites.

Whatever Happened to Rajesh Sharma?

Reports state that during the shooting of Fauji at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Rajesh Sharma was allegedly stung by a bug after shooting in a heavily vegetated region. He first thought it was minor, didn't seek emergency medical assistance and then flew to Kolkata. But within hours, he suffered acute pain in his leg, high fever, dyspnoea and growing infection, prompting him to be sent to a private hospital. The doctors had him under strict monitoring.

Multiple media outlets have portrayed the incident as a possible bug bite; however, a spokesperson for the actor has disputed this, saying that stories of a venomous bite were overstated and attributing his condition to preexisting health problems. The official reason has not been established.

AICWA Demands Probe Into

Post the event, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level probe into the medical emergency. The union has voiced concerns over worker safety, cleanliness, and emergency medical readiness on film sets and urged authorities to investigate whether proper measures were in place throughout the production.

Hundreds of memorable roles throughout a career

Rajesh Sharma is considered to be one of the most talented character performers of India. He is a graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD) and has worked in Hindi and Bengali films for more than three decades.

Films of note:

The Ghost in the House Special 26 Piku MS Dhoni: The Untold Story The Dirty Picture Toilet: A Love Story Mardaani 2 Crew Tanu Weds Manu

He has been praised for easily playing comedic, emotional and negative roles, making him one of the most reliable supporting performers of Indian film.

In Recovery

Fans and members of the film fraternity have expressed concern for the actor's health, as colleagues continue to wish him a speedy recovery. Authorities and the production team have not yet released a comprehensive formal statement on the facts of the event.