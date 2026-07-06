Sandeep Reddy Vanga has unveiled a glimpse of his first distribution project, 'Romanachakam'. The film, starring Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar, is a musical romantic comedy slated for a September 3, 2026, release.

The makers of Romanachakam have revealed a glimpse of the film, which is presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is written and directed by Venu Gopal Reddy and is produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner of Bhadrakali Productions Pictures. The movie stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla and Sai Sohan among others.

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Romanchakam Glimpse Details

In the video, Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar were seen romancing, which soon turned tragic as both were seen slapping each other while expressing hate for each other. Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the video on his X handle. While sharing the video, the director wrote, "The tiniest moments carrying the biggest dose of love, smiles and everything in between." The tiniest moments carrying the biggest dose of love, smiles and everything in between ❤️#Romanchakam Glimpse out now ✨ Meet you all in theatres across the World on September 3, 2026. 🫶🏻 @Sumanth7Prabhas @Ananthika108 @vangapranay @venufilmz @vasukivaibhav @pavan_pappula… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) July 6, 2026

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 3, 2026.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on 'Romanachakam'

Earlier, the 'Animal' director shared the first-look poster of the film on his Instagram handle. He penned a heartfelt note expressing his love for the film. He described the movie as his first distribution project in the film industry. Sandeep Veddy Ranga said, "Had a heartfelt laugh throughout the narration. Beneath all the fun, there's a strong emotional tact, and for the first time, I'm presenting the film. Glad to announce that BHADRAKALI PICTURES is coming out with a very unique musical romantic comedy."

Vanga's Next Directorial

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit is set to release in theatres on March 5, 2027. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. (ANI)