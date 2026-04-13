Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a striking appearance together at a food tech brand launch, delighting fans with their easy chemistry. Despite being together for nearly two decades, the couple’s bond still feels fresh and genuine. Having first met on the sets of Tashan in 2007, the duo—fondly called “Saifeena”—married in 2012 and now share two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

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