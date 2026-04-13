(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor Stuns in Red Valentino, Regal Ethnic Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan turned heads with a rare joint appearance, blending effortless romance with standout style. From a glamorous red jumpsuit to regal ethnic wear, Kareena proved her fashion versatility yet again
A Rare 'Saifeena' Date Night Steals the Spotlight
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a striking appearance together at a food tech brand launch, delighting fans with their easy chemistry. Despite being together for nearly two decades, the couple’s bond still feels fresh and genuine. Having first met on the sets of Tashan in 2007, the duo—fondly called “Saifeena”—married in 2012 and now share two sons, Taimur and Jeh.
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Kareena’s Power Glam in Red Valentino
For the evening, Kareena embraced high-fashion glamour in a bold red Valentino jumpsuit. The high-neck silhouette with a tie-up detail gave her look a sharp, elongated finish. She paired it with matching pointed-toe heels, keeping the palette cohesive. A rose gold necklace with a green gemstone pendant added contrast, while her signature smoky eyes and soft curls balanced drama with elegance.
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