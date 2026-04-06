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Pataudi Family Easter Celebration: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Joins Family (PHOTOS)
Easter Celebration: The Pataudi family, that is Saif Ali Khan and his folks, had a blast celebrating Easter on Sunday. Some members of the Kapoor clan also joined in the fun. From Kareena Kapoor to Randhir and Karisma Kapoor, everyone was there
Pataudi Family
Easter Brunch
During the Easter celebration, Sara Ali Khan posed for a picture with her aunt and father, Saif Ali Khan. Sara looked absolutely lovely in a yellow dress. Kunal Khemu and Zahan Kapoor also joined them in the photo.
Kareena, Karisma
Saif Ali Khan and Family
Sharmila Tagore
Family Brunch
The Kapoor and Pataudi clans were all together on Sunday. In this photo, Ibrahim and Sara posed with Kareena, Saif, Soha, and Saba.
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