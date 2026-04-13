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Sanya Malhotra Looks Chic In Rs. 60,000 Anita Dongre Benarasi Jacket for Toaster Promotions (PHOTOS)
Sanya Malhotra brings quiet elegance to the spotlight during Toaster promotions, blending heritage craftsmanship with modern tailoring. Her look balances restraint and richness, proving that understated style can still leave a lasting impression
A Modern Take on Benarasi Craft
Sanya Malhotra embraces tradition with a contemporary twist in the Arsema Woven Benarasi Jacket Set by Anita Dongre. The gold weave reflects classic Benarasi artistry, while the structured silhouette adds sharpness. The deep neckline and tailored fit introduce a hint of boldness without overpowering the cultural essence.
Styling That Speaks Through Subtlety
The look stands out for its minimal yet impactful styling. A cascading Kashaf necklace anchors the ensemble, paired with delicate Negar earrings and an ear cuff. Instead of excess, the jewellery builds a refined narrative—one that highlights elegance through restraint and thoughtful layering.
Clean Beauty and Contemporary Finish
Her sleek centre-parted bun keeps the focus on the outfit’s texture and structure. Soft eye makeup, glowing skin, and a muted lip enhance the natural aesthetic. Finished with Hugh Heel shoes from Zara, the look gains a modern edge, balancing tradition with a crisp, fashion-forward appeal.
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