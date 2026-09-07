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- Irumudi Day 17 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Film Jumps 37.8%, Crosses Rs 166 Crore
Irumudi Day 17 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Film Jumps 37.8%, Crosses Rs 166 Crore
Ravi Teja's new movie 'Irumudi' is absolutely unstoppable at the box office! Audiences are loving the film, which is still going strong in its third week. It even pulled in its highest collections yet this past Sunday.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Ravi Teja's Irumudi Creates a Tsunami at the Box Office
Ravi Teja stars in this Shiva Nirvana directorial, 'Irumudi'. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, while Baby Nakshatra plays his daughter. The film also features Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Komuram, and Lakshman in key roles. Mythri Movie Makers produced the movie, which revolves around Ayyappa devotees, a father-daughter bond, and highlights crimes against women. The film released on August 21 and instantly connected with the audience, and has been creating a storm at the box office ever since.
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Irumudi Movie's Highest Collections on Day 17
'Irumudi' has completed 17 days in theatres and is still pulling in fantastic collections in its third week. What's amazing is that its third Sunday collections were the highest so far. In fact, the film earned more on its third Sunday than its second! People are celebrating the movie like a festival. It seems there's no stopping this film at the box office. Let's take a look at its 17-day collection report.
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Image Credit : X/@MythriOfficial
Irumudi's Worldwide Collections
This Sunday, 'Irumudi' raked in over ₹7 crore gross, with a net collection of ₹6.75 crore. The film earned about ₹10 lakh from overseas markets. It's absolutely dominating the box office in India, especially in the Telugu states. The movie's total worldwide gross has now touched a massive ₹215.40 crore, which is the highest in Ravi Teja's career. He has truly shown his star power. The film is still running to packed houses, and it's hard to guess its final total. It might even cross the ₹300 crore mark!
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Image Credit : X/@MythriOfficial
Ravi Teja's Movie Sets a New Record in Profits
The makers produced 'Irumudi' on a budget of ₹40 crore, and its theatrical business was valued at ₹20 crore. The film hit the screens with a break-even target of just ₹21 crore. It has now delivered unbelievable profits of around ₹90 crore for its producers and distributors. No other film in recent times has been this profitable. Ravi Teja's movie has truly set a new record. The producers also revealed at a press meet that a sequel is on the cards. We'll have to wait and see when that happens.
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