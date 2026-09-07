4 4 Image Credit : X/@MythriOfficial

Ravi Teja's Movie Sets a New Record in Profits

The makers produced 'Irumudi' on a budget of ₹40 crore, and its theatrical business was valued at ₹20 crore. The film hit the screens with a break-even target of just ₹21 crore. It has now delivered unbelievable profits of around ₹90 crore for its producers and distributors. No other film in recent times has been this profitable. Ravi Teja's movie has truly set a new record. The producers also revealed at a press meet that a sequel is on the cards. We'll have to wait and see when that happens.