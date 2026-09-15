Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan witnessed a sharp drop on its first Monday, earning just Rs 70 lakh in India. The film’s four-day total now stands at around Rs 8.05 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan got its first real weekday test on Monday, and the film appears to have struggled badly. After showing some improvement during the weekend, the Priyadarshan directorial witnessed a steep decline in collections on its first working day.

Haiwaan ,Box Office Collection, Day 4

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Haiwaan earned around Rs 70 lakh net in India on Day 4. The Monday collection represents a sharp drop of approximately 62.2% compared with the previous day.

The film’s overall occupancy on Monday stood at around 12.88%. Its morning shows recorded 7.38% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows registered 14.77%, 12.77% and 16.62%, respectively.

With Monday’s earnings added, the film’s India net collection has reached approximately Rs 8.05 crore after four days.

Haiwaan Worldwide Collection After 4 Days

The film has performed somewhat better when its overseas earnings are included. Haiwaan has reportedly collected around Rs 12.63 crore worldwide, comprising approximately Rs 9.63 crore from India gross and Rs 3 crore from overseas markets.

However, the weak Monday figure has raised concerns about the film’s theatrical momentum. A strong weekend followed by a significant weekday fall is generally considered an indication that a film is struggling to maintain audience interest.

Can Haiwaan Recover During Weekdays?

The coming days will be crucial for Haiwaan. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer will need to maintain steady collections through Tuesday and Wednesday to strengthen its position at the box office.

With other films, including Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, also competing for audiences, Haiwaan faces a challenging week ahead. Its next few days will determine whether it can recover from the disappointing Monday performance.