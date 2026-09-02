Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 12: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's latest film, 'Irumudi', is having a dream run at the box office. In just 12 days, it has raked in a massive ₹186.50 crore

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is absolutely dominating the box office right now. His new film, 'Irumudi', is still pulling in big crowds even as it enters its third week. The collections on Tuesday, its 12th day, were also very strong.

'Irumudi' Shows Ravi Teja's Box Office Power

The film proves what happens when Ravi Teja gets a solid hit. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, 'Irumudi' was released on the 21st of last month. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the female lead, and the film also features Baby Nakshatra, Ajay Ghosh, Sai Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika Vijay in key roles. It's produced by the well-known Mythri Movie Makers.

The story, which revolves around Ayyappa devotees and a touching father-daughter relationship, has struck a chord with the audience. The film got positive reviews right from day one, and families, in particular, are flocking to the theatres to watch it. The positive word-of-mouth is keeping the halls full.

'Irumudi's' 12-Day Box Office Collection

'Irumudi' has brought massive success for Ravi Teja, reminding everyone of his box office clout. The film has already crossed its break-even point and is now making huge profits. Even on weekdays, its collections are better than expected. On its 12th day, a Tuesday, the film collected a net of ₹5.90 crore in India and another ₹50 lakh from overseas markets. This brings the total collection in just 12 days to a whopping ₹186.50 crore.

Raining Profits for 'Irumudi'

What's really impressive is that 'Irumudi' is achieving these numbers despite competition from the film 'Toxic'. 'Irumudi' was made on a budget of ₹40 crore, and its theatrical rights were sold for ₹20 crore. With a break-even target of ₹21 crore, the film hit that mark in just two days! It started making profits from the third day itself.

For the producers, this film is a goldmine, bringing in profits far beyond their expectations. It has already made a profit of about ₹74 crore. It's hard to say how much more it will earn, but it's expected to easily cross the ₹200 crore mark. This will not only make it Ravi Teja's highest-grossing film ever but also the most profitable movie of the year.