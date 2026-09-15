Qazi Tauqeer is grabbing attention on Bigg Boss 20, but a viral video showing him in a groom’s look has sparked marriage rumours. Here’s what we know about the actor’s marital status so far.

Qazi Tauqeer has become one of the talking points of Bigg Boss 20, with his energetic personality and humorous side winning attention from viewers. Now, a viral video showing the actor-singer in a groom-like look has sparked fresh curiosity about his personal life. Fans are asking whether Qazi is already married.

Qazi Tauqeer’s Groom Look Sparks Marriage Buzz

A video featuring Qazi Tauqeer dressed in what appears to be a groom’s traditional outfit is doing the rounds on social media. Soon after it surfaced, fans began speculating about his marital status, with many wondering if the viral visuals are actually from his wedding.

However, the video alone does not establish that Qazi has tied the knot. There has been no official announcement from the Bigg Boss 20 contestant confirming his marriage or revealing details about a wife.

Is Qazi Tauqeer Really Married?

At present, Qazi Tauqeer’s marriage remains unconfirmed. While some reports and social media discussions have made claims about his personal life, there is no clear official confirmation that he is married.

Therefore, it would be premature to treat the viral video as proof of his wedding. Until Qazi himself or a verified source addresses the matter, the marriage claim remains speculation.

Qazi’s Bigg Boss 20 Journey And Arijit Singh Connection

Qazi Touqeer first became popular after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005. Nearly two decades later, his appearance on Bigg Boss 20 has brought him back into the spotlight. His unique personality and entertaining moments have made him a subject of discussion among viewers.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also acknowledged Qazi’s long journey and struggles in the entertainment industry, highlighting how comebacks can happen despite career setbacks.

Qazi is also known for his longtime friendship with singer Arijit Singh, whom he met during Fame Gurukul. Arijit recently showed his support for Qazi, revealing that he was watching Bigg Boss because his “Rockstar” friend was part of the show.

For now, the viral groom-look video has certainly fuelled curiosity, but Qazi Tauqeer’s marriage has not been officially confirmed.