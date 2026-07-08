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Kiara Advani To Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood Stars Rumoured To Have Opted For Dental Veneers
Everyone wants to have that perfect smile with perfect teeth, and Bollywood celebs are no different. Here's looking at a few names who are rumoured to have opted for dental veneers. Keep scrolling!
For a perfect smile!
Getting veneers done has become one of the most common procedures these days. Hollywood celebs have been heavy on perfect smiles, and now the trend has also caught on with Bollywood celebs too.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani reportedly has gotten veneers done due to visible discolouration of her front two teeth.
Tara Sutaria
Tara has also been rumoured to have gotten her teeth done by putting an opaque cap on her teeth to make them look even. The actress's smile looks very different from that of her Disney days.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir always had a perfectly symmetrical smile, but he has also been reported to have gotten the procedure done. His veneer-ridden teeth were first visible during the Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar film.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's smile has a visible difference from her old Bollywood days to this day. She has reportedly gotten the veneers treatment done.
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