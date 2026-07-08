Makers of Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' released the film's first song, 'Tabaahi'. The music video features a new on-screen pairing of Yash and Kiara Advani, celebrating an unforgettable romance with undeniable chemistry.

The makers of Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' have finally released the film's first song titled 'Tabaahi'. The music video for the song has also been released, featuring Yash alongside Kiara Advani in a captivating new on-screen pairing.

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About The Song 'Tabaahi'

"Tabaahi celebrates an unforgettable romance brought to life through the undeniable chemistry and emotionally resonant performances by Yash and Kiara. As the world around them fades away, Tabaahi captures love in its rawest and purest form, intimate, unwavering, and all-consuming," the makers stated, as per a press release.

View this post on Instagram Composed, sung by musician Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar in Hindi, 'Tabaahi' has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The song has been adapted across languages by some of the finest lyricists in Indian cinema, including Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rafeeq Ahammed (Malayalam).

Opening up about the song, Vishal Mishra added, "Tabaahi isn't a love song in the conventional sense; it's love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts," the press release said.

About The Film 'Toxic'

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. (ANI)