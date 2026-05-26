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Niranjan Sudhindra-Dr Sanjana Raj Engagement PHOTOS: Wedding Bells Ring in Upendra's Family as Nephew Gets Engaged
The wedding season has officially kicked off in actor Upendra's family! His nephew, actor Niranjan Sudhindra, just got engaged. Check out these lovely photos from the engagement ceremony, which was a close-knit affair with family and friends.
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Niranjan Sudhindra's Engagement
Actor Niranjan Sudhindra, son of Upendra's elder brother Sudhindra, has gotten engaged. The family held the engagement ceremony with close relatives.
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A Complete Surprise
The engagement was a complete surprise. Even though Niranjan is a known face in the film industry, he kept his plans completely under wraps.
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Acted in a Few Films
Niranjan has already worked as a hero in a few Kannada films. He is still looking for that one big blockbuster hit to launch his career.
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Priyanka Upendra is Delighted
The wedding festivities have begun at home, and actress Priyanka Upendra is seen here, all smiles and enjoying the happy occasion.
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Sanjana is a Doctor by Profession
Niranjan's fiancée, Sanjana Raj, is reportedly a doctor by profession. More details about her are expected to be shared soon.
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The Women of the Upendra Household
Here's a lovely picture of Priyanka Upendra posing with her sister and other women of the family during the ceremony.
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Love or Arranged?
Is it a love match or an arranged one? The family hasn't shared any details about how Niranjan and Sanjana Raj met.
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Uppi's Daughter
Actor Upendra's daughter, Aishwarya, looked absolutely stunning in a traditional saree at the family function.
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The Upendra Family
Here's a beautiful picture of the entire Upendra family, all together for the happy occasion.
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Exchanging Rings
A candid shot captures the moment Niranjan Sudhindra puts the engagement ring on his fiancée Sanjana's finger.
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Best Wishes
Friends, family, and fans have been pouring in their best wishes for the newly engaged couple.
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When is the Wedding?
While the engagement is done, the family has not yet announced the official wedding date for Niranjan Sudhindra.
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Film Industry Guests Expected!
It is expected that Niranjan Sudhindra's wedding will be a grand affair, with many big names from the film industry likely to attend.
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