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Kannada Actor Dileep Raj’s Wife Srividya Shares Cryptic Emotional Post, Fans Concerned
Just a few days after actor-director Dileep Raj passed away from a heart attack, his wife Srividya Raj has poured her heart out on social media, sharing her immense grief.
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Dileep's death was a shock to everyone
Dileep Raj was known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, always working out and eating home-cooked meals. His death at just 48 has left the entire film industry in shock. Now, his wife Srividya Raj has shared a powerful post on social media.
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What did Dileep Raj's wife say?
In her post, she wrote sarcastically, 'A husband should always beat his wife, come home drunk and fight. A wife should always blame her husband. Kids shouldn't respect parents, and parents should always scold their kids. A home should have no peace... someone should always be fighting.'
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'God exists, be careful'
She continued, 'Because God exists, be careful. He always keeps an eye on homes that are doing well, where there's always laughter, and where people are living happily. God exists, so be careful.'
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'He will destroy the family'
Expressing her anger and grief, she concluded, 'He will definitely not spare your family. He will not rest until he destroys it. God exists, be careful.'
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