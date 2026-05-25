Tension escalated in Karnataka’s Bhatkal town after the overnight demolition of the rebuilt Murinakatte religious structure in Uttara Kannada district. Hindu organisations condemned the incident and demanded action amid heightened communal sensitivity.

Tension prevailed in Bhatkal town of Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district after a religious platform known as the ‘Murinakatte’, rebuilt by Hindu activists on Sunday morning, was allegedly demolished overnight by members of another community. The incident has triggered strong reactions from Hindu organisations and heightened communal sensitivity in the region, raising concerns over law and order.

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The dispute revolves around the Murinakatte, a traditional platform associated with offerings to Goddess Mariamma, which had reportedly existed beside the National Highway in Navayat Colony for several years. The structure was removed around three to four years ago during highway widening works.

Since then, Hindu organisations have been demanding that the platform be reconstructed, claiming it is an important centre of faith for the local Hindu community. Several meetings were reportedly held with taluk and district authorities, but no concrete action was taken regarding its reconstruction.

Dispute Over Original Site

The issue became more sensitive after members of Hindu organisations alleged that a person belonging to another community had started constructing a house on encroached land near the original location of the Murinakatte.

Hindu groups reportedly objected to the construction and insisted that the religious platform be restored at the same location. They maintained that the Murinakatte holds religious significance and should be rebuilt.

Murinakatte Rebuilt Amid Heavy Rain

On Sunday morning, Hindu activists reportedly rebuilt the Murinakatte at its original location despite heavy rain. Police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace.

Leaders from the other community also reached the spot and objected to the reconstruction. However, reports stated that the structure was rebuilt on government land, and the work continued in the presence of the police.

Tension Escalates After Demolition

The situation escalated on Sunday night after a large crowd allegedly gathered and demolished the newly rebuilt Murinakatte.

The demolition reportedly took place in the presence of Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Deepan, leading to widespread outrage among Hindu organisations.

The incident has further intensified tensions in the town, with several organisations condemning the demolition and demanding immediate action against those involved.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while additional security measures are expected to be put in place to prevent any further escalation of communal tension in the area.