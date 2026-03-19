Pawan Kalyan’s primary residence is in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of India's most premium celebrity hubs. The bungalow, spread over around 6,300+ sq ft, was reportedly purchased for nearly ₹12 crore, though current market estimates place its value much higher due to rising real estate prices.

The house is not just about size—it reflects the actor’s personality. Designed with a mix of traditional South Indian aesthetics and modern architecture, the property features spacious interiors, greenery, and a peaceful ambience.