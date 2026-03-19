The audience is raving about the interval scene, calling it next-level stuff. Overall, the first half moves along at an entertaining pace. 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' seems to have all the right ingredients for a proper commercial blockbuster.

A user commented, “#UstaadBhagatSingh — AURA of Ustaad perfect “Mass Anthem" for Pawan kalyan @ThisIsDSP hit it Out of Park ?? DSP brings back his classic “Power Star" energy. The music is loud, fast, and full of heavy beats that make you want to dance & feel like a celebration. @PawanKalyan signature mannerisms with that AURA giving goosebumps ?? Director @harish2you focuses on Fan service , Yes it worked Well ?? Even in a short promo, he builds tension and excitement quickly & Can’t Wait to see in Big Screen ."

avg first half followed by largely decent second half overall avg to above. Glimpses of vintage pk few scenes lo 👍🏻 rating : 2.5 to 2.75 #UstaadBhagatSingh — Hari Kishan Reddy (@hari756) March 19, 2026

With such a great reception, the picture is projected to perform well at the box office. Many people described it as a "blockbuster." The film is seen as a strong return for Pawan Kalyan, following the lacklustre reception to his last feature. A fan wrote, “My frnds watched and they said that #Ustaadbhagathsingh is like 100 x than commerical movies rlsd this decadeIt’s a sure shot blockbuster with heavy dosage of comedy fights emotions So with a positive response Let’s see how much #Pawankalyan will do."