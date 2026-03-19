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Ustaad Bhagat Singh REVIEW: Hit or FLOP? Is Pawan Kalyan's FIlm Worth Your Time? Read Reaction
Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is out, and the first reactions from premiere shows are pouring in. So, how's the movie? Did Power Star deliver? Here's the full scoop.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Twitter Review
Everyone had high hopes for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', which reunites Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar. The film's promotions only increased the buzz. It stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the heroines, with Rao Ramesh and Parthiban in key roles.
Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, while Thaman handled the BGM. Now that the film has hit theatres and US premieres have begun, let's check out the early Twitter reactions.
An entertaining first half
The story kicks off with scenes from Pawan Kalyan's childhood. His entry scene at the police station is quite impressive and sets the tone. From there, the main plot begins. Audiences are giving the first half a thumbs-up, calling it entertaining. However, many also feel the story is a bit routine.
Vintage Pawan Kalyan
The interval scene
The audience is raving about the interval scene, calling it next-level stuff. Overall, the first half moves along at an entertaining pace. 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' seems to have all the right ingredients for a proper commercial blockbuster.
Movie super undhi brother's 🔥
Full fans feast 🥵🔥#UstaadBhagatSingh@harish2you@MusicThaman@ThisIsDSPpic.twitter.com/bF298u4g1h
— Kiran Yadav (@kiranyadav_3999) March 19, 2026
A user commented, “#UstaadBhagatSingh — AURA of Ustaad perfect “Mass Anthem" for Pawan kalyan @ThisIsDSP hit it Out of Park ?? DSP brings back his classic “Power Star" energy. The music is loud, fast, and full of heavy beats that make you want to dance & feel like a celebration. @PawanKalyan signature mannerisms with that AURA giving goosebumps ?? Director @harish2you focuses on Fan service , Yes it worked Well ?? Even in a short promo, he builds tension and excitement quickly & Can’t Wait to see in Big Screen ."
avg first half followed by largely decent second half overall avg to above. Glimpses of vintage pk few scenes lo 👍🏻 rating : 2.5 to 2.75 #UstaadBhagatSingh
— Hari Kishan Reddy (@hari756) March 19, 2026
With such a great reception, the picture is projected to perform well at the box office. Many people described it as a "blockbuster." The film is seen as a strong return for Pawan Kalyan, following the lacklustre reception to his last feature. A fan wrote, “My frnds watched and they said that #Ustaadbhagathsingh is like 100 x than commerical movies rlsd this decadeIt’s a sure shot blockbuster with heavy dosage of comedy fights emotions So with a positive response Let’s see how much #Pawankalyan will do."
Nenu chudali anukunna Kalyan ni Malli ika pai chudalenu anukunna Kalyani maaku chupinchav Love you Anna... CULT Captain @harish2you ❤️ #UstaadBhagatSingh | #BlockBusterUBSpic.twitter.com/JqqzPS1pP2
— ప్రశాంత్_𝙳𝚌𝚖 ⭐ (@Powerstar0609) March 19, 2026
How is the second half?
The second half also packs in some solid moments. Director Harish Shankar used every opportunity to elevate Pawan Kalyan's character. But, the film has its downsides. From start to finish, it's a complete one-man show by Pawan Kalyan. There are no fresh or new elements, which might make the audience feel it's all a bit predictable.
Unanimous Blockbuster response asalu 🔥🔥🔥 Cults and rebels ye kaadhu migilina andaru stars fans nunchi kuda blockbuster tweets ❤️🥳🥳🥳 idi expect cheyyaledhu asalu #UstaadBhagatSingh#BlockbusterUstaadBhagatSinghpic.twitter.com/EHaAhEGE34
— MR. Haji 🇮🇳 (@always_Mega_fan) March 19, 2026
Thaman's BGM
Some of the mass scenes feel repetitive, like something we've seen many times before. Both Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela didn't get much screen time to showcase their talent. However, Thaman's background score provides solid support where needed. In short, 'Ustaad' is a film made purely for the fans, running on Pawan Kalyan's raw energy.
Kalyan dance chesthe intha gola lo chudatam missing 🥲🥲#UstaadBhagatSinghhttps://t.co/3DHDJIyi2x
— 🥛✊️🦁 (@sasigkrm_25) March 19, 2026
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