Chiranjeevi Konidela praised his brother Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' after its trailer release. The trailer depicts Kalyan as a tough cop, featuring action, punch dialogues, and romance with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela has sent a major shoutout to his younger brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', following the release of his film's trailer. In an X post, Chiranjeevi shared the trailer of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' along with a message in Telugu, which roughly read, "The magic has happened..The time has come..The trailer is out..All the best for Ugadi with "Ustaad Bhagat Singh"!! https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2033046385390743831

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The actor shared his best wishes and added, "Best wishes to dear Kalyan babu, @Harish2You and the team of #UstaadBhagatSingh."

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' Trailer Details

The much-awaited trailer of the Telugu film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was unveiled on Saturday evening. The two-minute-14-second trailer shows Pawan Kalyan playing the role of Bhagat Singh, a tough and honest police officer who stands up against crime. Several scenes in the trailer show the actor taking on goons and protecting common people. The trailer is packed with action sequences and strong punch dialogues that are expected to appeal to fans. https://x.com/BuchiBabuSana/status/2032870168586850721

Star-Studded Cast

Apart from action, the trailer also hints at a romantic side of the story. Actors Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna appear as the female leads and share light, romantic moments with Pawan Kalyan in the film.

The movie also features actors Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.

Production and Crew Information

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is based on the 2016 Tamil film 'Theri', which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Work on the Telugu film began in 2023. The cinematography for the film is handled by Ayananka Bose, while editing is done by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay has been written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan.

Box Office Competition

The film is set to face strong competition at the box office, as it will clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. (ANI)