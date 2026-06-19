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Inside PHOTOS of Cocktail 2 Actress Kriti Sanon’s Rs 84 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Penthouse
Kriti Sanon’s luxurious Mumbai penthouse has become the talk of the town, boasting stunning sea views, ultra-modern interiors, and premium amenities that reflect her soaring success in Bollywood and glamorous lifestyle.
Even before the buzz around Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon had already made headlines with one of her biggest investments. The actress recently bought a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s premium Pali Hill area, marking a major milestone in her personal and financial journey. The lavish property offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and reflects Kriti’s growing success in the film industry.
Spread across 6,636 sq ft on the 14th and 15th floors of a new building by Supreme Universal, the penthouse comes with a massive 1,209 sq ft private terrace. The property’s registration value was reported to be over ₹84 crore, making it one of the most expensive residential deals in Mumbai’s suburbs at around ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft. Kriti purchased the home along with her mother, turning it into a special family investment.
The deal also came with several premium benefits, including six dedicated parking spaces and complete terrace rights. As a female home buyer, Kriti received a stamp duty benefit under Maharashtra’s rules and reportedly paid around ₹3.91 crore as stamp duty. Apart from this luxury apartment, she has also invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, showing her interest in high-value real estate.
Now, Kriti is back in the spotlight with the release of Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. As fans await her latest film, her journey from Bollywood success to smart property investments continues to attract attention. Currently, Kriti stays in a rented luxury apartment in Andheri with her sister Nupur, but her new Bandra penthouse marks another big step in her career and lifestyle.
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