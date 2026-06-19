Spread across 6,636 sq ft on the 14th and 15th floors of a new building by Supreme Universal, the penthouse comes with a massive 1,209 sq ft private terrace. The property’s registration value was reported to be over ₹84 crore, making it one of the most expensive residential deals in Mumbai’s suburbs at around ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft. Kriti purchased the home along with her mother, turning it into a special family investment.