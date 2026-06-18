Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama introduces an entirely new set of characters navigating friendship, love and emotional conflicts.

The film is backed by Maddock Films and Luv Films, with Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg serving as producers. While the cast is new, the movie aims to recreate the emotional depth and relationship dynamics that audiences enjoyed in the original film.

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Runtime, Certification And Story Details

Ahead of release, Cocktail 2 received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has a runtime of approximately 150 minutes, making it slightly longer than the 2012 original.

The story centres on Diya and Kunal, who have been in a long-term relationship for nearly a decade. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Ally, an old friend, reappears. What begins as a seemingly harmless arrangement between the two women gradually develops into a complicated emotional situation, creating misunderstandings, humour and heartfelt drama.

Although social media speculation suggested the film might explore a lesbian romance, the cast and makers have repeatedly clarified that these rumours are incorrect. According to the team, the film focuses on emotional relationships and personal conflicts rather than the themes that were widely speculated online.