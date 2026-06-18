- Home
- Entertainment
- What Is Cocktail 2 About? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Explained
What Is Cocktail 2 About? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Explained
What Is Cocktail 2 About? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 releases on June 19. Here's everything to know about the cast, runtime, storyline and how the film connects to the iconic 2012 romantic drama
A Fresh Cast Brings A New Love Story
Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama introduces an entirely new set of characters navigating friendship, love and emotional conflicts.
The film is backed by Maddock Films and Luv Films, with Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg serving as producers. While the cast is new, the movie aims to recreate the emotional depth and relationship dynamics that audiences enjoyed in the original film.
ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Nears Rs 4 Crore In Pre-Sales
Runtime, Certification And Story Details
Ahead of release, Cocktail 2 received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has a runtime of approximately 150 minutes, making it slightly longer than the 2012 original.
The story centres on Diya and Kunal, who have been in a long-term relationship for nearly a decade. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Ally, an old friend, reappears. What begins as a seemingly harmless arrangement between the two women gradually develops into a complicated emotional situation, creating misunderstandings, humour and heartfelt drama.
Although social media speculation suggested the film might explore a lesbian romance, the cast and makers have repeatedly clarified that these rumours are incorrect. According to the team, the film focuses on emotional relationships and personal conflicts rather than the themes that were widely speculated online.
How Is Cocktail 2 Connected To The Original Cocktail?
Despite sharing the same title and emotional tone, Cocktail 2 is not a direct sequel to the 2012 blockbuster. The film does not continue the journey of the characters played by Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.
Instead, it functions as a spiritual successor within the Cocktail franchise. The makers have retained the familiar formula of friendship, romance, heartbreak, music and vibrant locations, but the storyline and characters are completely different.
Kriti Sanon has described the film as part of a franchise rather than a sequel or remake. According to her, Cocktail 2 shares the same energy and emotional mix as the original but tells a completely independent story set in a new world.
As a result, audiences can expect a fresh romantic drama that captures the essence of Cocktail while standing firmly on its own.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.