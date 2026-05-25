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Inside Pat Cummins’ $16M Sydney Mansion Where Heritage Charm Meets Becky Boston’s Modern Luxury
Pat Cummins and Becky Boston’s Sydney residence blends heritage charm with modern luxury. From interiors to outdoor spaces, here are six defining features of their multimillion-dollar lifestyle retreat.
Sydney Heritage Home
Pat Cummins and Becky Boston reside in a stately heritage property in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Purchased for $16 million, the home is undergoing extensive renovations. The choice reflects their preference for blending classic architecture with modern comforts. This residence is not just a house but a statement of lifestyle, combining privacy, elegance, and family‑oriented design.
Bronte Mansion Legacy
Before moving to their current residence, the couple owned a $15 million mansion in Bronte. That property featured a Hamptons‑style kitchen, heated mosaic‑tiled pool, and custom gardens. The Bronte estate highlighted their taste for coastal luxury and family‑friendly layouts. It remains a significant part of their real estate journey, showcasing their evolving design preferences.
Interior Design Influence
Becky Boston, a luxury interior designer, has shaped the aesthetic of their homes. Interiors feature calming hues, statement furniture, and marble detailing. Each space balances sophistication with comfort, tailored to family life. Her influence ensures that every property reflects both timeless charm and modern luxury, making their residences stand out in Sydney’s premium housing market.
Outdoor Oasis
The grounds of their properties feature professionally landscaped gardens and heated mosaic pools. Outdoor areas transition seamlessly into indoor spaces, creating ideal settings for entertaining. These features highlight their preference for blending natural beauty with modern amenities. The outdoor oasis is a hallmark of their lifestyle, offering relaxation and social spaces within a private environment.
Lifestyle Statement
Together, the Cummins‑Boston residences reflect a lifestyle that merges heritage charm with contemporary luxury. Their homes are not only investments but also personal sanctuaries. From interiors to outdoor spaces, each detail underscores their commitment to family, design, and comfort. The properties stand as symbols of success, taste, and the couple’s evolving journey in Sydney’s elite real estate.
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