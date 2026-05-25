Jessica Davies, wife of Australian cricketer Travis Head, is a successful entrepreneur and model. Known for her social media presence and restaurant ventures, she has built wealth surpassing her husband’s net worth.

Jessica Davies, widely recognized as the wife of Australian cricketer Travis Head, has carved her own identity as a successful entrepreneur and model. The couple married in April 2023 after knowing each other for more than 15 years, but Davies’ professional achievements stand out as central to her public profile.

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Born and raised in Adelaide, Davies first met Head while studying at Trinity College in Gawler, a northern suburb of the city. Their relationship grew over the years, eventually leading to marriage. The couple now have two children, a daughter named Milla, born in September 2022, and a son.

Entrepreneurial Success And Social Media Presence

Jessica Davies has established herself as a prominent figure in the hospitality industry. She owns several restaurants in Sydney and Canberra, ventures that have contributed significantly to her financial success. Reports estimate her net worth at over Rs 43 crore, surpassing Head’s reported Rs 30 crore.

Her entrepreneurial achievements are complemented by her popularity on social media. With a large following, Jessica Davies frequently shares glimpses of her personal life, including family moments and support for her husband during cricket matches. Her posts often attract attention, reflecting her influence beyond the sporting world.

Jessica Davies’ ability to balance her role as a mother, entrepreneur, and public personality has made her a notable figure in her own right.