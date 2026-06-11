The mansion represents more than just a high-value real estate investment. For Deepika and Ranveer, it marks the beginning of a new phase in their personal lives as they focus on family and parenthood. Fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses of the interiors and the couple’s eventual move-in. With both stars continuing to lead major film projects and global brand partnerships, the new home stands as a reflection of their success, stability and enduring popularity in Indian cinema.