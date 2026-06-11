Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Rs. 119 Crore Bandra Mansion (PHOTOS)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing to move into their lavish new Bandra residence. With breathtaking sea views, expansive living spaces and a prime location, the mansion has quickly become a major talking point among fans
A Landmark Home in Mumbai’s Most Prestigious Neighbourhood
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new residence is located in Bandra Bandstand, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses. Situated close to several Bollywood celebrities and overlooking the Arabian Sea, the property enjoys a location that blends exclusivity with stunning views. Its proximity to iconic celebrity homes has further increased public interest, making the mansion one of the city's most talked-about luxury properties.
The kindest family🥹#ranveersingh#deepikapadukone#deepveerpic.twitter.com/5U5Be9v1Af
— Riya padukone (@_Riya_hd) June 8, 2026
Luxury Living Spread Across Four Floors
The impressive residence occupies four levels within the Sagar Resham building and offers more than 11,000 square feet of carpet area. A spacious private terrace adds another layer of luxury, providing an ideal setting for relaxation and panoramic sunset views. The home also includes multiple parking spaces, ensuring convenience, privacy and security. Recent visuals circulating online suggest that construction and exterior finishing work are nearing completion, with interior customization reportedly in its final stages.
A New Chapter for the Power Couple
The mansion represents more than just a high-value real estate investment. For Deepika and Ranveer, it marks the beginning of a new phase in their personal lives as they focus on family and parenthood. Fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses of the interiors and the couple’s eventual move-in. With both stars continuing to lead major film projects and global brand partnerships, the new home stands as a reflection of their success, stability and enduring popularity in Indian cinema.
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