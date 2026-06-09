Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently seen at their upcoming residence in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighbourhood. Photos circulating on social media showed the couple inspecting the progress of the property while interacting with workers and discussing ongoing construction and interior details.

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Several pictures also captured the pair spending time together on the balcony, taking in the view and reviewing different sections of the home. Their relaxed and cheerful appearance quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Deepika’s Baby Bump Becomes the Talking Point

While the home visit itself generated buzz, much of the online conversation revolved around Deepika’s visible baby bump. Dressed in a comfortable white co-ord outfit, the actor appeared radiant as she moved around the property alongside Ranveer, who kept it casual in a red T-shirt and black track pants.

The latest sighting comes after the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024. The child’s name, revealed later during Diwali celebrations, means “prayer.”

Busy Work Schedules Continue Despite Personal Milestones

Even as they prepare to expand their family, both actors remain occupied with major professional commitments. Deepika recently returned from South Africa after completing an important shooting schedule for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. She is also working on Atlee’s Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is gearing up for his next project, the zombie adventure film Pralay, which also features Kalyani Priyadarshan. The couple’s latest public appearance reflects how they continue to balance family life and demanding film schedules.