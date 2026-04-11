The team behind Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, is reportedly exploring an earlier release window. While the film is currently slated for June 12, industry chatter suggests it could arrive as early as May 22.

According to reports, the film is nearly ready, giving the makers flexibility to move the date forward. Another key factor is the relatively less crowded second half of May, which could give the film a stronger run at the box office. However, no final decision has been announced yet, and an official confirmation is still awaited.