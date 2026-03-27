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Varun Dhawan Reveals Daughter Has Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH)—Here’s What Parents Must Know
Varun Dhawan discloses that his daughter Lara was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip and discusses her treatment, rehabilitation, and why he chose to speak out about the illness.
Varun Dhawan Reveals Daughter Has Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip
Varun Dhawan said that his daughter Lara was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a disorder that impairs her ability to walk normally. Speaking on the podcast Be A Man, Yaar!, the actor revealed specifics about her diagnosis, stating that the disease produced an imbalance in her legs, making walking and jogging difficult.
What is Developmental Hip Dysplasia?
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH) occurs when a child's hip joint does not form properly, causing the hip to dislocate. If not treated promptly, it might cause unequal leg length and trouble moving.
Dhawan stated that, while therapy is frequently accessible from birth in some countries, awareness and early detection remain critical. He highlighted that the illness is curable, particularly when found early in development.
What is Developmental Hip Dysplasia?
The actor stated that Lara did not require surgery since physicians were able to cure the problem with a procedure. However, she had to be in a spica cast for several weeks, which he characterised as a difficult time for the family.
He also stated that the event was significant enough for him to consider documenting it in full, potentially as a book, to help others better understand the illness.
What is Developmental Hip Dysplasia?
Dhawan stated that he wanted to discuss Lara's condition to raise awareness among parents. He advised them to constantly monitor their children's movements and to visit a paediatrician if they saw anything strange.
He further stated that he does not seek pity, but rather believes that sharing his story would promote early intervention and a better knowledge of DDH in India.
Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed Lara in 2024. The actor has already discussed how parenthood has affected him, characterising himself as more emotionally aware since becoming a dad.
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