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Raaka Movie: Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Others Star Cast Fees Revealed; Check
Raaka Movie: The first poster of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie RAAKA just dropped, and film lovers are totally hyped. Now, some big details about the lead stars' fees and the movie's budget have come out. Here's everything you need to know
What is the budget for Allu Arjun's film 'Raaka'?
RAAKA is being called one of Indian cinema's most expensive films. Reports say its budget is around ₹700 crore, with Sun Pictures producing it. While these numbers aren't official yet, the film's massive scale and star cast suggest it's a truly grand project.
How much is Allu Arjun's fee for RAAKA?
According to reports, Allu Arjun is charging about ₹175 crore for this film. What's really interesting is that he might be playing three different roles—a police officer, a half-human half-monster, and the father of both. If this is true, it will be the biggest project of his career.
How many crores is Deepika Padukone getting for RAAKA?
Reports claim that Deepika Padukone is getting paid around ₹25 crore for the film. If this figure is correct, she is taking home only 14% of what her co-star Allu Arjun is making. However, there's no official confirmation on these numbers.
Fees for Rashmika Mandanna and other stars in 'Raaka'
News is that Rashmika Mandanna will get around ₹5 crore for this film. Besides her, reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor might also be seen in important roles. But for now, there's no solid information about their fees.
'Raaka' first poster has increased the craze
The makers released the film's first poster on Allu Arjun's birthday, showing him in a mysterious and powerful look. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka. Prepare yourselves for a world beyond imagination." The poster went viral on social media, building up even more excitement. Atlee Kumar is directing the film, but the release date is still under wraps.
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