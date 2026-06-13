The road ahead is becoming more challenging for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as several new releases are competing for audience attention. In its second week, the film is facing competition from Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor.

During its opening week, the comedy drama also battled for screens and audience footfall against Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, and the Hollywood fantasy adventure He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Pandey, Manoj Pahwa, and Kubbra Sait. Released on June 5, 2026, the entertainer continues its box-office journey with hopes of adding more milestones in the coming days.