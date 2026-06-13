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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 8: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 8: Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues its theatrical run despite tough competition and mixed reviews. The comedy entertainer has now crossed Rs 58 crore worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Maintains Box Office Run in Second Week
Varun Dhawan's comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has entered its second week in cinemas on a steady note. While the film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, it has managed to attract moviegoers and sustain its box-office performance. The David Dhawan directorial recently crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide and is now moving closer to another significant milestone.
ALSO READ: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns Rs. 14.75 Crore
Day 8 Collection Sees Expected Dip, Worldwide Total Reaches Rs 58.56 Crore
According to trade estimates, the film earned Rs 1.85 crore net in India on its eighth day. This represents a drop from the previous day's collection, a trend commonly seen as films move into their second week.
With the latest numbers, the movie's India net collection stands at Rs 38.70 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 45.96 crore. Overseas markets contributed an additional Rs 0.75 crore on Day 8, taking the international total to Rs 12.60 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 58.56 crore.
Day-wise India Net Collection:
Day 1 – Rs 7.50 crore
Day 2 – Rs 7.50 crore
Day 3 – Rs 9 crore
Day 4 – Rs 3.50 crore
Day 5 – Rs 3.85 crore
Day 6 – Rs 2.90 crore
Day 7 – Rs 2.60 crore
Day 8 – Rs 1.85 crore
Total – Rs 38.70 crore
Strong Competition Awaits as Film Continues Its Theatrical Journey
The road ahead is becoming more challenging for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as several new releases are competing for audience attention. In its second week, the film is facing competition from Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor.
During its opening week, the comedy drama also battled for screens and audience footfall against Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, and the Hollywood fantasy adventure He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Pandey, Manoj Pahwa, and Kubbra Sait. Released on June 5, 2026, the entertainer continues its box-office journey with hopes of adding more milestones in the coming days.
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