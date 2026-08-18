Nikkhil Advani's period drama 'The Revolutionaries' will premiere on Prime Video on Sept 11, 2026. Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book, the series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada as four freedom fighters.

Prime Video has announced September 11, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for 'The Revolutionaries', Nikkhil Advani's period drama centred on four lesser-known revolutionaries who played a role in India's freedom struggle. Created and directed by Advani, the Hindi Original is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestselling book 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom'.

Meet the Cast

The series stars Bhuvan Bam as Rash Behari Bose, Rohit Saraf as Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Ranta as Pratibha Lahiri and Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also feature in key roles.

Check the key art released by Prime Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DcKv6krk51D/ https://www.instagram.com/p/DcKy5QzAgLp/ https://www.instagram.com/p/DcKz9EdABsD/ https://www.instagram.com/p/DcKwhaVABMx/

About the Series

Set against the backdrop of the freedom movement, 'The Revolutionaries' follows the four young revolutionaries as they pursue armed resistance against the British Empire. The story explores their courage, sacrifices, friendships, betrayals and the choices that shaped an important chapter of India's struggle for independence.

The series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta have written the series.

Vision Behind the Series

Announcing the release, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, said, "India's freedom struggle remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in human history, filled with stories of courage and sacrifice that continue to resonate across generations. Sanjeev Sanyal's book sheds light on so many such remarkable characters and events, and we are proud to have adapted some of those stories for this series," in a press statement.

He added, "The Revolutionaries is an adrenaline-fueled series, built around four brave hearts and their relentless efforts to mobilise a nationwide armed resistance against the British Empire."

Director's Take

Advani said the project gave him an opportunity to focus on "the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India." "What excited me most about The Revolutionaries was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India," he said, adding, "While inspired by real events and the extraordinary stories of courage documented in Sanjeev Sanyal's eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens."

A Labour of Love for Producers

Producers Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani described the project as "more than a series for us" and said it had been "a labor of love from the moment we first encountered these extraordinary stories."

Release and Availability

'The Revolutionaries' will stream exclusively on Prime Video from September 11 across India and more than 240 countries and territories. The series will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, along with English and several international-language subtitles. (ANI)