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Ek Din Advance Booking: Aamir Khan Son's Film in Trouble? Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi Movie Booking Numbers
Ek Din Advance Booking: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's movie 'Ek Din' is set for a May 1 release. The film's advance bookings opened quite some time ago, but the ticket counters are seeing a very poor response
Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
Ek Din Advance Booking
Trade Analysts
Ek Din V/s Raja Shivaji
Junaid Khan Career
Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, has only been in two films before this: 'Maharaja' and 'Lovyapa'. 'Maharaja' had an OTT release and did fairly well. 'Lovyapa', on the other hand, was a complete disaster at the box office.
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