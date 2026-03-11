The trailer for 'Ek Din' is out, showcasing the charming chemistry between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The story hints at a magical romance where Junaid's character wishes for Sai Pallavi's love, even for a single day.

The trailer of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's 'Ek Din' was released on Wednesday. The trailer gently opens by setting up a soft and heartfelt world, giving audiences a glimpse into what appears to be a magical, gentle, and classic love story.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Magical Love Story

The trailer shows Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi's character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his. He says he wants his wish to come true even if it's for one day.

The trailer offers a sweet glimpse into the charming chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi, hinting at a warm and heartfelt love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Film Details and Release

'Ek Din' is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey. It is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. (ANI)