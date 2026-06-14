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DYK Sharvari Wagh Is the Granddaughter Of A Former Maharashtra CM? Unknown Facts About Alpha Star
Sharvari Wagh, who will be next seen in Alpha with Alia Bhatt, turned 29 today. Here's looking at a few unknown facts about the actress that will make all of her fans go WOW!
Happy Birthday Sharvari!
Sharvari Wagh is the granddaughter of Manohar Joshi, who served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister and was also a former Lok Sabha Speaker.
A star in the making!
Before entering the industry as an actress, she worked as an assistant director on films such as Bajirao Mastani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Started as a model
Sharavari entered the industry as a model and participated in various beauty pageants and contests.
Her Debut
Many film she started her career in films but she marked her debut in a streaming series titled The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.
Hold a degree in science
Sharvari studied at Mumbai's Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly (DPYA) school and later pursued higher education before entering the glam industry.
On The Work Front
Sharvari will be next seen in YRF Spy-universe Alpha, also starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.
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