Industry observers believe Sharvari’s absence is not an oversight but a calculated promotional move. Rather than unveiling all the key characters at once, YRF seems to be following a phased marketing strategy designed to keep conversations around the film alive for months.

The teaser primarily introduces Alia Bhatt’s protagonist and Bobby Deol’s villainous character, leaving enough mystery around other important figures. This approach allows the studio to dedicate separate promotional campaigns to characters played by Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, turning each reveal into an event of its own. By withholding certain details, the makers are building anticipation and ensuring continued audience engagement ahead of the film’s release.

Alpha Release Date

Directed by Shiv Rawail, best known for the acclaimed series The Railway Men, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 3, 2026.