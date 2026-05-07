Did You Know Rajinikanth Was Ready to Divorce Latha for THIS Actress
A surprising throwback from Superstar Rajinikanth’s early life reveals he once considered leaving his marriage for a co-star, but filmmaker K. Balachander’s timely advice reportedly changed his decision and altered his personal journey.
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Image Credit : social media
South Indian star actor Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction. This iconic actor enjoys a god-like status in India, with temples built in his name. Fans pour milk on his posters and make offerings for him in temples. On August 15, 1975, Rajinikanth first appeared on screen in his debut film 'Apoorva Raagangal', and the rest is history.
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Decision to divorce wife for this actress
While Rajinikanth's career was always on fire, his personal life also made headlines. There were always whispers about his relationships with some of South India's top actresses. But did you know about the time he was reportedly ready to divorce his wife, Latha Rangachari, for Amala, who is now superstar Nagarjuna's wife?
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Rajini fell in love with Amala
Rajinikanth and Amala worked together in films like 'Mappillai', 'Kodi Parakkuthu', and 'Velaikaran'. People loved their on-screen chemistry. The gossip is that Rajinikanth fell for Amala during the 1987 shoot of 'Velaikaran'. Word is, he used to hang around the film's set for hours just for her.
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Thinking of divorcing his wife
The connection between Rajinikanth and Amala reportedly became so serious that the actor considered divorcing his wife, Latha Rangachari. According to several reports, he had even sent Latha a legal notice. This divorce rumour apparently made his fans furious, and there's gossip that they even started boycotting his movies.
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Rajini changed his decision after director K Balachandran's intervention
As things got serious, a worried Latha approached Rajinikanth's mentor, filmmaker K. Balachander, for help. K. Balachander handled the situation and explained to Rajinikanth that a divorce would not only break his family but also badly damage his reputation as an actor. After Balachander's intervention, Rajinikanth changed his mind, and the rumours eventually died down.
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Love at first sight for Latha who came for an interview
Rajinikanth's meeting with Latha Rangachari, a college student back then, was pure chance. Latha, an English literature student at Ethiraj College in Chennai, was assigned to interview him for her college magazine. The moment Rajinikanth met her, he fell in love at first sight and proposed to her right during the interview!
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Image Credit : facebook/Latha Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth-Latha marriage and children
Though thrilled by a superstar's proposal, Latha calmly said she needed to talk to her family. She was attracted to Rajinikanth's humble nature, despite his fame. With both families' blessings, the couple married in a traditional South Indian style at Tirupati's famous Lord Balaji temple on February 26, 1981. Soon, they became proud parents to two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya.
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