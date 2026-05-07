Superstar Rajinikanth paid tribute to producer RB Choudary, who died in a road accident. The actor revealed that Choudary had recently asked him to star in his 100th film under the Super Good Films banner, a request he had agreed to.

Superstar Rajinikanth paid an emotional tribute to veteran producer RB Choudary, who passed away in a road accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan's Bewar district on May 5. The producer, known for backing films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema under the banner Super Good Films, was 76.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rajinikanth recalls promise for 100th film

Speaking about his long association with the producer, Rajinikanth revealed that Choudary had recently approached him to star in his landmark 100th production. "I have not acted in any of his films, but he was a very good friend of mine, and we met many times. A few months ago, during the shooting of Jailer at Adityaram Studios, he (RB Choudary) came and told me that he had completed 99 films. He asked me to act in his 100th film and said he had two or three story scripts ready for me. I assured him that I would definitely act in it as per his wish," Rajinikanth said.

The actor also recalled discussions about organising a special event to honour the producer's contribution to cinema. "Just two months ago, director KS Ravikumar said that RB Choudary had introduced and created so many directors, and that we should organise a grand appreciation event in his honour," he added.

Praising Choudary's contribution to the industry, Rajinikanth described him as a producer who created opportunities for countless people in cinema. "RB Choudary was a great man who introduced many directors and contributed immensely to the film industry. He created countless job opportunities for technicians and workers in cinema," he said.

Rajinikanth further spoke about Choudary's work ethic and calm approach to filmmaking. "He produced 99 films, and there were never major problems or issues in his productions. Even if any issue arose, he would personally step in, solve it directly, calmly have a cup of coffee, and move on. That was the kind of practical man he was," the actor said.

Remembering a personal conversation with the producer, Rajinikanth added, "He was a hardworking man who always lived happily. I once asked him how he managed to stay so happy and healthy, and he told me that he never took unnecessary risks. He knew his limits, produced films within those limits, left the results in God's hands, and moved on to the next project."

Calling him "a great soul and an exceptional producer", Rajinikanth said the news of his death had left him deeply saddened. "May his soul rest in peace," he concluded.

Details of the fatal accident

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Manohar Lal Khoja of Raipur Police Station, the accident occurred near Jhoontha village on the National Highway. Choudary's driver, Gautam Seervi, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Police said the producer was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding in Lilamba village when cattle reportedly strayed onto the road, causing the vehicle to go out of control and crash into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was severe, and Choudary died on the spot.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the producer's death. In a post on X, he described the incident as "extremely heartbreaking" and prayed for strength for the bereaved family and a speedy recovery for the injured driver.

RB Choudary's prolific career

Over a career spanning more than four decades, RB Choudary produced several successful films, including 'Nattamai', 'Gokulam and Suryavamsam'. His final production, 'Maareesan', directed by Sudheesh Sankar and starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, was released in July 2025. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.