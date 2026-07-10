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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Can Ajay Devgn's Comedy Enter 2026's Top 5 Openers?
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 arrives in cinemas with strong pre-release buzz and massive nationwide screenings. The comedy entertainer is expected to register a solid opening
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: A Strong Opening on the Cards
The fourth installment of the popular Dhamaal franchise has generated significant excitement ahead of its theatrical release on July 10. Featuring Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, the comedy is expected to attract family audiences and franchise fans in large numbers.
Trade estimates suggest that Dhamaal 4 could collect between ₹14.5 crore and ₹17.5 crore (India net) on its opening day. The film has also benefited from an extensive release, reportedly crossing 10,000 shows across the country, giving it a strong platform for a healthy Day 1 performance despite competition from other releases.
Can It Enter Bollywood's Top Five Opening Films of 2026?
According to early trade projections, Dhamaal 4 has a realistic chance of entering the list of the top five biggest Bollywood openers of 2026.
If the film earns more than ₹14 crore on its first day, it is expected to surpass Cocktail 2, which opened with ₹14.1 crore, and claim the fifth spot among the year's biggest opening-day collections.
The current top Bollywood openings of 2026 include:
Dhurandhar 2 – ₹145 crore Border 2 – ₹32.1 crore Welcome to the Jungle – ₹19.4 crore Bhoot Bangla – ₹18.31 crore Cocktail 2 – ₹14.1 crore
Whether Dhamaal 4 climbs further up the rankings will depend on audience reception over the weekend.
Star Cast, Director and Release Details
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise's signature blend of slapstick comedy and ensemble entertainment.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta in key roles.
Released in theatres on July 10, 2026, Dhamaal 4 marks the fourth chapter in one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises and is expected to draw strong family audiences during its opening weekend.
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