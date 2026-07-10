According to early trade projections, Dhamaal 4 has a realistic chance of entering the list of the top five biggest Bollywood openers of 2026.

If the film earns more than ₹14 crore on its first day, it is expected to surpass Cocktail 2, which opened with ₹14.1 crore, and claim the fifth spot among the year's biggest opening-day collections.

The current top Bollywood openings of 2026 include:

Dhurandhar 2 – ₹145 crore Border 2 – ₹32.1 crore Welcome to the Jungle – ₹19.4 crore Bhoot Bangla – ₹18.31 crore Cocktail 2 – ₹14.1 crore

Whether Dhamaal 4 climbs further up the rankings will depend on audience reception over the weekend.