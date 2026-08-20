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Inside PHOTOS of Prithviraj Sukumaran House: A Look at His Luxurious Home, Cars, Rs 54 Crore Net Worth
Prithviraj Sukumaran has built an impressive career in Malayalam cinema, establishing himself as an actor, director and producer. Over two decades after his debut, he has become one of the industry's most recognised stars
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj made his acting debut with Nandanam in 2002 at the age of 19. He gradually established himself as a versatile performer by taking on roles across different genres.
His filmography includes popular titles such as Classmates, Mumbai Police, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Driving Licence and The Goat Life.
He has also expanded his presence beyond Malayalam cinema. His role in Prashanth Neel's Salaar introduced him to an even wider pan-Indian audience.
How much is Prithviraj Sukumaran's net worth?
Prithviraj Sukumaran's net worth has been estimated at around Rs 54 crore in media reports. The figure is not an officially declared valuation, so it should be treated as an estimate.
His earnings reportedly come from several areas, including acting, direction, film production, endorsements and other professional ventures.
Reports have also previously suggested that Prithviraj can command a substantial remuneration for his acting assignments, with the amount varying according to the scale and nature of each project.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's luxurious house
Prithviraj is known for maintaining a luxurious lifestyle, and reports have previously highlighted his properties in Kerala and Mumbai.
The actor has been associated with a lavish Mumbai residence, reflecting his growing presence in the Hindi and pan-Indian film industries. His homes are known for their contemporary interiors and premium amenities.
However, detailed information about the value of his individual properties is based largely on media reports and should not be considered officially confirmed.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's luxury car collection
The actor's automobile collection is another aspect of his lifestyle that has attracted attention.
Media reports have associated Prithviraj with several premium cars, including models from Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover and Porsche.
His collection reflects his preference for luxury and performance vehicles and has frequently become a talking point among fans.
Prithviraj's career took an important turn when he moved behind the camera.
His directorial debut, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, became a major commercial success. The film established him as a director capable of handling a large-scale commercial entertainer while also continuing his career as an actor.
He later directed Bro Daddy, a family comedy featuring Mohanlal and himself.
Prithviraj subsequently returned to the Lucifer universe with L2: Empuraan, which expanded the scale of the franchise considerably.
The actor-director has also spoken about plans for a third film in the Lucifer franchise, although his busy acting and filmmaking schedule means that the project will have to fit around his other commitments.
Prithviraj Productions and his business ventures
Prithviraj has also made a mark as a producer. He and his wife, Supriya Menon, are associated with Prithviraj Productions.
The production company has been involved in producing and distributing films, allowing Prithviraj to have a greater role in the business side of cinema.
For the actor, production has become another important part of his career alongside acting and direction.
Prithviraj's personal life
Prithviraj is married to Supriya Menon, who has also been involved in the film production business. The couple have a daughter.
While Prithviraj is frequently in the spotlight because of his films, he generally keeps his personal life away from excessive public attention.
Varanasi: What's next for Prithviraj?
Prithviraj's career is now increasingly moving into pan-Indian cinema.
One of his major upcoming projects is Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Prithviraj and is expected to be one of the major large-scale Indian productions.
His association with such projects reflects the growing reach of Malayalam actors and filmmakers in the wider Indian film industry.
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