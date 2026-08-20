Prithviraj made his acting debut with Nandanam in 2002 at the age of 19. He gradually established himself as a versatile performer by taking on roles across different genres.

His filmography includes popular titles such as Classmates, Mumbai Police, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Driving Licence and The Goat Life.

He has also expanded his presence beyond Malayalam cinema. His role in Prashanth Neel's Salaar introduced him to an even wider pan-Indian audience.

How much is Prithviraj Sukumaran's net worth?

Prithviraj Sukumaran's net worth has been estimated at around Rs 54 crore in media reports. The figure is not an officially declared valuation, so it should be treated as an estimate.

His earnings reportedly come from several areas, including acting, direction, film production, endorsements and other professional ventures.

Reports have also previously suggested that Prithviraj can command a substantial remuneration for his acting assignments, with the amount varying according to the scale and nature of each project.